East Texas Ag News: Tips for winter gardening

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - With colder weather approaching, birds will appreciate our help in supplying food, water and shelter.
You'll want to make sure feeding stations are located so you can see the action, but also where the birds are not threatened by neighborhood cats.
If you’re considering adding trees and would like one with brilliant fall color, check the tree inventories at your local nurseries. Seedlings may vary in their ability to turn colors. Selecting a tree with good color in the fall, means it will be able to put on a good show in future autumns.
Don’t forget tulip and hyacinth bulbs in the refrigerator. They can be planted anytime this month if they have received 60 or more days of chilling. It’s not too late to plant daffodils, either.
