Hate letters sent to 10-year-old Muslim girl at school

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WCVB/CNN) - Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating a possible hate crime against a 10-year-old Muslim girl.
The child was apparently targeted at an elementary school because of her religion.
"Our main concern, as a family, is the safety of our kids that attend the school, along with the safety of the kids who attend," said Jamaal Siddiqui, the victim’s uncle.
The family is trying to cope after the girl was targeted at Hemenway Elementary School.
A handwritten note reading “you are a terrorist” and another saying “I will kill you” were both found in the child’s cubby.
One was discovered Friday, and the other was found on Monday.
"It’s sad to see kids at this age are dwelling in racism when they don't really know what it is or how it affects the other kids around them," Siddiqui said.
The school district immediately took precautions to ensure the safety of all students and is using the incident as a teaching moment.
"There's absolutely no place for hate in our schools. There's no place for that in our community. And this is a community problem,” said Dr. Robert Tremblay, superintendent of Framingham schools.
Principal Liz Simon asked every student to write a supportive letter to their classmate to counter the hateful messages.
“It's important that you write something,” Simon stressed. “Let's her know you stand against this type of act."
The Massachusetts chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations is asking the public to also send the girl supportive letters, according to The Boston Globe. They should be addressed to CAIR-MA, 123 South St., Suite 3, Boston, MA, 02111.
While the school is working to root out wherever the hatred came from, the student’s family is trying to support their 10-year-old.
"She's in her quiet state right now, which is more alarming for us. Because she's not like that. She's upbeat. She's always outside playing in the cold and stuff. And she's refraining from doing that because she's scared," Siddiqui explained.
The family is hoping all will be resolved quickly so she can get back to her normal life.
