Kirbyville man dies in two-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler on Highway 96

JASPER COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A 35-year-old man died in a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler in Jasper County that occurred on U.S. Highway 96 Tuesday night.
According to a press release, the Texas Department of Public Safety received a report of a multiple vehicle wreck on Highway 96 at about 7:25 p.m. Tuesday. The crash occurred near Kirbyville Water Supply.
The preliminary crash report indicates that a truck-tractor towing a pole trailer was struck by a northbound Acura passenger vehicle driven by Joshua Dennis, of Kirbyville.
Justice of the Peace Mike Smith pronounced Dennis dead at the scene of the wreck, the press release stated.
The driver of the 18-wheeler, a 61-year-old male from Jasper “did not sustain any visible injuries,” the press release stated.
Until the wreck was cleared, both northbound lanes of traffic on Highway 96 were closed. According to the press release, DPS troopers diverted the northbound traffic to the center lane.
The wreck is still under investigation.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.