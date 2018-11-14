Lebanese civil war rivals end decades of hostility

In this photo released by Lebanese Forces group media office, Samir Geagea, leader of the Lebanese Forces group, right, shakes hands with Sleiman Frangieh of the Marada Party, left, as they stand next to the Lebanese Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara al-Rai, at the Maronite church in Bkirki, northeast of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Two rival Lebanese Christian leaders reconciled Wednesday ending four decades of enmity triggered by a massacre of dozens during Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war. (Aldo Ayoub/Lebanese Forces media office via AP) (Aldo Ayoub)