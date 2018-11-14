The Lillte Lumberjack holds a special place in the heart of SFA Football

The stands at Homer Bryce Stadium are full of Students, fans from the area and alumni. Many of those coming from out of town are alumni. Then there is 8 year-old Noah Guadiana. The only ties he has to the university is his cousin is a member of the Lumberjack band. The bond between the two is close enough that Noah convinced his aunt 4 years ago that he should accompany her to Nacogdoches every week to see his cousin.