The Lillte Lumberjack holds a special place in the heart of SFA Football

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - On Saturday’s in the fall, SFA football takes over Nacogdoches.
The stands at Homer Bryce Stadium are full of Students, fans from the area and alumni. Many of those coming from out of town are alumni. Then there is 8 year-old Noah Guadiana. The only ties he has to the university is his cousin is a member of the Lumberjack band. The bond between the two is close enough that Noah convinced his aunt 4 years ago that he should accompany her to Nacogdoches every week to see his cousin.
“We are really close,” Cris Razo said. “He is always wanting to come up here so i bring him with me. He just fell in love with the campus. All he ask about is when he can go to SFA.”
Those trips to SFA in the fall always included football games. It was at those games Noah met Blake the Lumberjack.
“He looked up to him and started to dress like him," Razo said. “At Blake’s last game, Blake gave Noah his wrist bands and showed him how to tie them on and he told him that he was now a lumberjack.”
Blake the lumberjack gave more than just some of his costume to Noah, he gave him an identity at the game.
“We always used to hang out together on the stands and he called me the little Lumberjack," Noah said.
With a new Lumberjack, the bond still continues.
“He gets me through the games,” current Lumberjack Brett Payne said. "I know he will be there for home games and away games. It is awesome so see that much school spirit at such a young age. "
Noah’s seat of choice is in the student section where he can be rowdy.
“It is fun to watch and support my guys,” Noah said.
Noah’s fandom extends past the seats. If you have a conversation with Noah he can give you a scouting report on the team and he will tell you notes that go beyond the x’s and o’s. Over 4 years Noah has become part of the team. He is at the home games and he is at almost every road game, no matter what the team’s record is.
“It was something I’ve never seen before,” Quarterback Jake Blumrick said. “Every time I step on the field I look up to make sure he is there.”
The biggest bond he has formed is with All-American deep snapper Chris Wilkerson.
“Him and SFA go hand in hand,” Wilkerson said. "You can impact someone and you make his day every day you see him and he loves it.
When Razo started bring Noah to SFA she never imagined it would evolve into what it is.
“I really appreciate it,” Razo said. “It is nice what they have done for Noah.”
Noah will tell you there is a lot of pressure for him to live up to the Lumberjack name.
'“It takes hard work," Noah said. "You got to behave and a it’s lot of hard work.”
Noah will once again be in Nacogdoches on Thursday night with the hopes of seeing the Lumberjacks beat Northwestern State University and bring home Chief Caddo.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.