Lufkin woman has rung ceremonial Salvation Army bell for 15 years

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The Salvation Army had a soft opening for its annual bell ringing on Wednesday, and for more than a decade, the service organization has been able to count on one East Texas woman’s dedication to giving back.
For the past 15 years, Lufkin’s Mina Patel has rung the token ceremonial first bell.
She said this year she is going to be out of town on the actual day of the ceremony, so she wanted to do her part of community service in advance. She said it’s a tradition she wants to keep alive.
“I really enjoy it, and I know people also enjoy it, too. Some people, from the piggy bank, the kids, they collect their money, and they bring it here, too,” Patel said. “And sometimes they bring their own ornaments, rings, earrings, coins, old coins. They just want to give back to the community.”
The Salvation Army of Lufkin will have their formal bell ringing this Friday at 10 a.m. at Lufkin City Hall.
