Memorial to be placed to honor late Judge Gerald Goodwin at Angelina County Courthouse

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - In honor of an East Texas judge, a memorial will be placed inside the Angelina County Courthouse.
The Angelina County Commissioners approved a permanent memorial for the late Judge Gerald Goodwin on Tuesday.
The Angelina County Bar Association is spearheading the efforts to put a display case in the lobby of the courthouse that outlines Goodwin’s lifetime dedication to public service.
“We just don’t want Judge Goodwin to be forgotten,” said Wayne Haglund, a committee member of the bar association. “We want the later years and the later generations and the people that didn’t have the privilege of knowing him and working with him and appreciating all he did for the county to have some depth and breath of understanding Gerald’s commitment to the people of this county.”
All expenses associated with the display case will be paid through funds raised by those in the legal professions along with Goodwin’s friends and family.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.