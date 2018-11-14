Mexican man who killed wife, 2 children set to die in Texas

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Roberto Moreno Ramos. Ramos is scheduled for lethal injection for the 1992 killings of his 42-year-old wife, Leticia, their 7-year-old daughter, Abigail, and their 3-year-old son, Jonathan, at their home in Progreso, located along the Mexico border about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) southeast of McAllen. Prosecutors say Ramos killed his loved ones and then buried them underneath his home's freshly tiled bathroom floor. Authorities say he bludgeoned his family members so he could marry the woman he was having an extramarital affair with at the time. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)