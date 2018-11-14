One more night of sub-freezing temperatures in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Another night of sub-freezing temperatures is expected throughout East Texas, which means you may need that extra thick comforter on your bed tonight. Most areas will drop into the upper 20's with the exception of the Highway 190 corridor, which may see lower 30's.
This will not be a pipe-busting type of freeze, but you will certainly want to make sure the pets have a warm place to stay and your sensitive plants and tender vegetation are covered up and protected.
After a freezing start to your Thursday, another sunny sky and a light westerly breeze will help temperatures climb into the middle 50′s, making for a cool sunshine.
With high pressure building over the state this week, we will be in store for clear nights and sunny days from now through Saturday with no rain expected during this time frame.
Temperatures will moderate just a bit with each passing day, which will allow us to thaw out as we transition from the cold to seasonally cool temperatures in the Piney Woods by this weekend.
Our next shot of rain will come with a much weaker cold front this Sunday, but with limited moisture to work with, the chance of rain is only at 20%.
Some slightly better chance of rain will return to our region for the middle part of next week as higher moisture levels combine with a few disturbances tracking through the state in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.