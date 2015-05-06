Power of Prayer: Mason Hearts Miracles

As Diana started IV chemotherapy, Jeff experienced a seizure the next day. "My alarm went off and I was trying to reach for it to turn it off and I couldn't move my arm," Jeff said. "And I realized that something was wrong and I was trying to call out to Diana that something was wrong, but I couldn't speak. The next thing I know, Diana's on the phone and yelling at me to stay in bed because I'm trying to get up."