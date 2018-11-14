Victims in Panola County elderly neglect case treated for dehydration, hypothermia, cuts

PANOLA COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Deputies with the Panola County arrested a couple on injury to elderly charges Sunday after they went to a house on FM 959 and found a woman lying on top of trash in the front yard. Another woman was found lying in her own waste.
Shane Cody Campbell, 25, and Shannin Lea Campbell, 26, were both arrested and charged with two counts of injury to an elderly or disabled individual with criminal negligence. Each person’s bond amount was set at $20,000.
According to a press release, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a motorist who said there was a woman lying in the front yard of a residence on FN 959. When the deputies got to the scene, they found the woman lying on top of some trash in the front yard,
“She was conscious and unable to speak,” the press release stated. “EMS was notified, and the woman kept pointing toward the front of the house.”
A PCSO deputy knocked on the front door numerous times, but no one answered.
After another deputy gave the woman a pen and paper, she wrote that there was someone in the house that needed help, the press release stated.
EMS personnel arrived on the scene, and the deputies entered the house. They found another woman lying uncovered on the floor in her own waste, the press release stated. The second victim told the CPSO deputies that there were other people in the house.
At that point, the deputies knocked on a bedroom door, and Shane and Shannin Campbell opened the door, the press release stated. Shane Campbell allegedly told the deputies that the woman who was in the front yard is his mother, and the woman found inside the house was his grandmother.
Shane Campbell also told the deputies that his mother is deaf and mute, the press release stated.
“He said he was caring for them; however, both victims told deputies they had not received any medicine nor had they eaten in days,” the press release stated. “The inside temperature was 55 degrees. The deputies observed trash and human waste throughout the house and on the beds and floors."
According to the press release, the victims were transported to UT Health-Carthage, where they were both admitted and treated for dehydration, hypothermia, cuts, and other medical issues. One victim was later transferred to UT Health-Tyler.
After arrest warrants were obtained, Shane and Shannin Campbell were arrested and taken to the county jail.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.