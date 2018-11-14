Volunteers needed for annual Lufkin Community Food Drive

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Volunteers are needed for the annual Community Food Drive in Lufkin.
The food drive is special to many because of the large amount of people it brings together from all walks of life.
“In 1999, Reverend Kennedy, was always doing this, going out to the community and doing outreach,” said Bruce Love, one of the many organizers.
The founder, Reverend Bettie Kennedy, formally started the community food drive, which annually draws in hundreds of volunteers from all areas and backgrounds of life.
“It’s a great outreach where we gather that morning at the warehouse, and we assemble the baskets and prepare a nice Thanksgiving meal,” Love said.
This year, the community food drive plans to distribute food baskets to 2,000 families, and pastor David Briggs said this is a perfect time to instill the true meaning of the holiday season.
“It’s a great way to instill the practice of sacrifice in our young people and remind them that really that’s what this season is all about is for doing for someone besides yourself,” Briggs said.
Organizers said at least 450 more volunteers are needed.
“I think it’s important that you get people from different backgrounds that’s volunteering to do something to help someone else,” said Kermit Kennedy, a volunteer and son of Bettie Kennedy. “If you go there expecting something than you will get something out of it.”
Originally, the food drive started out just helping 50 families, but over the years it has gained momentum and now serves meals to 2,000 families.
“Everything we put in this box is going to benefit someone in need. There is a kind of joy that can only be described through experience that comes from knowing that you are doing something good for someone in need,” Briggs said.
Click on this link if you are interested in volunteering.
If you cannot volunteer, organizers said monetary donations are welcome. A contribution may be made by mailing a check to:
Community Food Drive 1508 S. 1st St. Lufkin, TX 75901
