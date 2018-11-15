AC Lady Roadrunners move to 6-0 with Wednesday night win

From AC Athletics
Fresh off this week’s news that she’d earned the NJCAA Division I Player of the Week award – her third such award in her career – Angelina College’s Natasha Mack led all scorers with 28 points.
But the Lady Roadrunner defense put up some pretty impressive numbers as well.
AC’s overall team defense clamped down hard on the Cedar Valley College Lady Suns, leading to the Lady ‘Runners’ 87-51 win Wednesday at Shands Gymnasium.
The win, AC’s first home game of the year, pushed the Lady Roadrunners to a 6-0 start to the season.
Swarming the Suns’ offense all night long, the Lady Roadrunners forced 21 turnovers and swiped 11 steals. AC held Cedar Valley to just six field goals the entire second half.
Along with her 28 points in just 20 minutes of action, Mack collected nine rebounds and blocked four shots. Simran Mayfield and Britney Thompson each added 13 points, with Thompson dishing out five assists. The Lady Roadrunners got 22 points off the bench as well.
Cedar Valley’s Jaryanna Ward led the Lady Suns with 19 points.
The Lady Roadrunners will host the Angelina Classic on Friday and Saturday at Shands Gymnasium. Tyler College and Hill College tip off the action at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, followed by AC and Eastern Oklahoma at 5:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Tyler and Eastern Oklahoma play at 12 p.m., and the Lady Roadrunners and Hill College square off at 2 p.m.