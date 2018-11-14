Better Business Bureau warns of holiday scam surfacing online

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) - A holiday shopping season scam has surfaced on social media early this year, and some victims who get involved are breaking the law without realizing they’re doing something wrong.
The ‘Secret Sister’ gift exchange looks like a seemingly harmless post asking people to buy a ten dollar gift for a stranger in exchange for up to 36 gifts in return, but Cynthia Albert with the Better Business Bureau said it is more sinister than it seems.
“It’s all over Facebook. It looks like an easy way to get some gifts,” Albert said.
“Likely, you maybe will get one gift, but it’s basically to get your information and get your mailing information,” Mariah Weinand, a communications strategist, said.
Some say they've been tagged in the post before.
“When I first saw it, I did tag some friends to get in, but I never followed through with it,” Rekena Collins said. “I try to keep my information under wraps, cause like I said, there’s so many different tactics that they’re using just to get your information."
"I guess it seemed a little light-hearted and fun, but I never participated," Emily Chambon said.
Participants need to provide personal information, like their home addresses.
"They could be developing a list, and this may be a minor ten dollar gift, but once they have a list of all these individuals and addresses, what's coming next?" Albert asked.
The scam has been compared to chain mail or pyramid schemes.
"What happens is the people on top of the pyramid will get a return, but as it gets larger and larger, it bottoms out, and the people at the bottom that give the money won't get anything in return at all," Albert said.
"The more people are joining it, the more information the top has," Weinand said.
For those tempted to share it, it’s against the law.
"If you start a chain letter or a pyramid, it's illegal. If you enter into one, it's illegal," Albert said.
She said the best advice is to just keep scrolling, or report the post.
"We advise to stay away from any kind of chain letter, any kind of pyramid scheme," Albert said.
So far, no one has been arrested for starting or sharing the scam yet, but police departments across the nation are warning people to not participate.
