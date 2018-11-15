DPS increases reward, searches for leads in 1997 disappearance of Lufkin man

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Department of Public Safety has increased the reward in effort to obtain new information about the disappearance of a man from Lufkin in 1997.
DPS reported on Nov. 15, they have increased the reward offered to up to $6,000 for information about the disappearance of Harold William “Bill” Roland.
According to DPS, Roland was last seen in San Augustine County on July 21, 1997. He reportedly had a lake house on Lake Sam Rayburn and had told a witness that he was planning to go fishing.
Roland’s wife reported him missing the next day.
At the time of his disappearance, his pickup truck, pontoon boat and boat trailer were also missing. DPS reports that over the next three months, the truck, boat and trailer had been located. The pickup truck had been found burned in a rural area of Angelina County while the trailer was found abandoned in a National Forest in Angelina County.
Roland’s pontoon boat had been found hidden on Lake Sam Rayburn. The boat had been shot in what DPS reports was a possible attempt to sink the craft.
Roland has not been located since his disappearance in 1997, despite extensive searches and efforts from law enforcement. According to DPS, investigators believe that Roland possibly was killed.
DPS asks anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the person or people involved in the Roland’s disappearance to contact the Crime Stopper hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS. Information can also submitted online or through the DPS Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.
For those interested in learning more about the reward and Roland’s disappearance, information can be found online at the Texas Ranger cold case website.
