East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Compared to last week, all weight class averages of feeder steers and feeder heifers ended one to three dollars higher, that’s according to the East Texas Livestock Market report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows and slaughter bulls both also ended one to two dollars higher. Buyer activity remained brisk with demand good on all classes of feeder calves.
All classes of hay traded mostly steady compared to last week.
Movement was moderate around the state and since the panhandle region dried out enough they were able to start moving hay again.
CRP and hay grazer continues to be bought up as it trickles into the market and cotton burrs are beginning to get difficult to find.
Meanwhile here in East Texas, coastal bermuda producers are working on their fourth cutting.
