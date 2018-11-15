East Texas athletes celebrate on signing day

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Several East Texas student-athletes took advantage of National Signing Day for baseball and softball.
The day started off early in Nacogdoches where senior Tristan Smith inked his name on a letter of intent with the university of Houston.
“It was a school that I have looked at going to,” Smith said. “They have a really good program and havbe had success with pitchers."
Smith will be joining fellow East Texans Kyle Lovelace, Tanner Green and Hunter Mayo at the school that recently saw former Lufkin pitcher Trey Cumbie get drafted by Tampa Bay.
“It will be good playing with all of my friends,” Smith said. "I hope we bond well and make another tournament.”
The signings continued through out the day and in Hudson two longtime friends, Amzee Gerard and Campbell Selman, faced the harsh reality that their playing days together would soon be coming to an end. Gerard will be joining the SFA Ladyjack softball team that had one of their most successful regular seasons last year in recent memory.
“It will be tough and different at first,” Gerard said. “I think it will be hard to get used to the way they play but once I get used to it they will be like family. I am going to miss all my friends. They are all special. It is going to be something I miss here."
Selman will follow in her sisters footsteps. Her oldest sister Kelcee attended Baylor and Selman will do the same. Her middle sister Madison recently graduated from SFA.
“Growing up watching them as role models they taught me to have hard work and dedication,” Selman said. “Have fun with the game but don’t make it too important in your life. It has been a good atmosphere and taught me a lot.”
