Gift of Love: Tiffany

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - As Tiffany, 11, prepped her art project at Pottery Café in Tyler, she described herself like the pallet of colors in front of her.
“I like to go extraordinary,” said Tiffany.
The sixth grader is bright, brilliant, and guaranteed to bring life to even the most dull situations.
“I’m going to try to make it look like this a little bit but this part be green and this part be purple,” she said before she began painting.
For Tiffany, there is a certain color that has left a deep sense of nostalgia in her heart.
“For its eyes, I want to it to be blue like my great-grandma,” said Tiffany. “It’s like one of those moments where you just want to stare at something because it’s so pretty.” If it were up to her, she’d be with her great-grandmother instead of in the foster care system.
“She's not eligible because she's 75,” said Tiffany.
For now, Tiffany is grateful to be in a safe place. A few years ago, she was taken from the home where she lived with her father.
“He molested me,” explained Tiffany. “I don’t know if they believe me or not, but I feel like they should because I know what he did. He molested me. He needs to be put in jail. I don’t know how to press charged. I’m a kid… but I feel like I need to.”
After multiple call to CPS, Tiffany was finally freed from the home she feared. “My friend actually told her mom and the mom came up to the school and helped me,” said Tiffany. “I want to tell her thank you.”
Tiffany said she’s grateful for her rescue and hopeful for the future. Some of her favorite things to do in the meantime include reading and writing.
“When you write you can just express yourself,” said Tiffany.
Making people smile is also a top priority for this sixth-grader.
“The crazy where when you’re talking to somebody, you just make them laugh all the time,” said Tiffany. “Because why not be happy all the time?” A simple request for a simple life from a family who is guaranteed a rainbow of love in return.
For more information on how to adopt Tiffany or other East Texas children available for adoption. Please email Brittney.Rountree@dfps.state.tx.us or ebazaldua@kltv.com.
