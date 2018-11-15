EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Another chilly start with temperatures in the 20s this morning. Mostly sunny with a nice warm-up through afternoon. Temperatures will still be below average for this time of the year, but should make it back into the mid to upper 50s by this afternoon. If you’re heading out to any football playoff games this evening, temperatures will be dropping quickly back into the 40s, so bundle up! More sunshine for Friday with even warmer temperatures. This time, afternoon highs will reach near average temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Much the same for Saturday with a few clouds by Saturday afternoon. Another cold front arrives Sunday. That means more chances for rain, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will be near 60 degrees ahead of the front Sunday, but will fall back to the 50s to start early next week. Dry conditions will prevail through the middle of next week, with a slow warm-up, but rain could return for Thanksgiving Day.