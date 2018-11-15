7OnScene: Judge grants continuance in case of Tyler nurse charged with capital murder

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A judge has granted continuance in the case of a Tyler nurse charged with capital murder.
William Davis was a nurse working at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital’s heart hospital in Tyler. He was arrested after allegations were brought that he caused the death of several patients by introducing air into the arterial systems of patients, according to the Smith County District Attorney’s Office.
Davis' counsel has requested that the plea agreement and pre-trial hearing be changed from November 15-16 to December 3, 2018.
Judge Christi Kennedy accepted their request and granted a continuance in the case. Kennedy said they will look for a date in September for the capital murder trial.
The charges against William Davis stem from allegations that Davis caused death or harm by intentionally introducing air into the arterial systems of patients, Smith County District Attorney Matt Bingham said in June after the initial indictments.
Those patients who died, and the dates of the incidents, were:
- John Lafferty on June 16, 2017
- Ronald Clark on July 26, 2017
- Christopher Greenaway on Aug. 4, 2017
