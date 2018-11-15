SFA Beef Center barn destroyed in fire

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University’s Beef Center barn was destroyed in a fire that occurred early Wednesday morning.
Luckily, no people or animals were hurt in the blaze.
It was big enough for a passing highway motorist to see the smoke and flames around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Firefighters and safety crews were still on the scene this afternoon.
A state fire marshal will investigate the cause. Blake also said all the animals are safe. Sadly, lab equipment, ultrasound machines, saddles, and other supplies were destroyed.
The 6,000-square-foot barn served as a classroom lab for SFA students.
