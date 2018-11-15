Warming up under sun-filled skies as we head into the upcoming weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are done with the freezing temperatures for the foreseeable future as we undergo a noticeable warming trend as we round out the week and head into the upcoming weekend.
With our winds shifting back to the south-southwest, we will see the temperatures modify, as both our overnight lows and daytime highs climb the proverbial ladder from now through Saturday.
High pressure will continue to dominate our weather landscape, leading to chilly nights followed by warmer afternoons under sun-filled skies.
Our next shot of rain will come with a much weaker cold front this Sunday, but with limited moisture to work with, the chance of rain is only at 20%.
The cold front moving through on Sunday will just give us a slight drop in temperatures for next week, keeping the seasonally cool temperatures in place as we head toward Thanksgiving Day.
In regards to rain chances, it appears we will have some scattered showers in the forecast around the pre-Thanksgiving travel day on Wednesday and possibly on Thanksgiving Day, itself. There are still details that need to be resolved, but be mindful that roadways may be wet around our part of the state as a few disturbances track through south Texas.
