Another cold front sets its sights on the Piney Woods this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A shift in the wind direction has allowed our temperatures to modify quite a bit, leading to a gradual warming trend as we head into the weekend.
Saturday will start off mostly sunny before a few more clouds stream overhead late in the day. It will be a mild and pleasant afternoon with highs near 70.
On Sunday, thicker clouds will return and may produce an isolated shower with our next cold front. However, with limited moisture to work with, our rain chance is only at 20%. With the front arriving during the middle part of the day, we will see our daytime highs peak out in the late morning hours before a shift in the wind direction brings in cooler air and falling temperatures late in the day.
Behind this Sunday front, we will be in store for seasonally cool temperatures through much of next week, taking us right into the Thanksgiving holiday.
In regards to rain chances, it appears we will have some rain showers in the forecast around the pre-Thanksgiving travel day on Wednesday and possibly on Thanksgiving Day, itself. There are still details that need to be resolved, but be mindful that roadways may be wet around our part of the state as a few disturbances track through the state of Texas.
