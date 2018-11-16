Author writes novel about Nacogdoches scoundrel

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Sometimes, the most fascinating people in a community are the most dishonest.
Author and former Nacogdoches resident Linda Thorsen Bond is intrigued with Col. Benjamin Wettermark.
The once highly respected Nacogdoches resident went bad back in 1903. His story is the premise of Bond’s novel, “Saving the Oldest Town in Texas,” published by SFA Press.
“He took over a half a million dollars from his own bank,” Bond said. “He had been the mayor. He was the treasurer of all sorts of different organizations in Nacogdoches, and he wiped it out. He nearly destroyed the town. People had counted on him. They trusted him and they never got their money.”
Then, Wettermark left town, never to be seen again.
Bond had a book launching Thursday evening at the Nacogdoches Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Another one will be held on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Naca Valley Vineyard. The book can be found on Amazon.
