Huntington man dies in Thursday morning house fire

HUNTINGTON, TX (KTRE) - A 30 year-old Huntington man died Thursday morning in a house fire.
According to Huntington Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bobby Epperly the call came in around 6:30 am.
“The call was in reference to a fire at a single wide trailer on Martin Cochran road out in the county,” Epperly said. “The call was by a man who said the trailer belonged to his son and set next door to his home.”
According to Epperly by the time the fire department arrived on scene the trailer was burnt to the ground.
“The dad wasn’t sure if his son was in the house,” Epperly said. "One we got the fire out we located the son near the bedroom.
Epperly said the victim was identified as Adam Womack, 30 of Huntington. The cause of the fire is not known but the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshall’s Office.
