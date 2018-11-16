Japanese PM Abe lays wreath in Australia city bombed in WWII

Japanese PM Abe lays wreath in Australia city bombed in WWII
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, lays a wreath along with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Cenotaph War Memorial in Darwin, Australia, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. (Glenn Campbell/Pool Photo via AP) (Glenn Campbell)
November 16, 2018 at 2:48 AM CST - Updated November 16 at 2:48 AM

SYDNEY (AP) — Shinzo Abe has become the first prime minister of Japan to visit Darwin since the northern Australian city was bombed by Japanese forces in World War II.

He arrived for his one-day visit Friday afternoon and immediately went to lay a wreath at the city's main war memorial, alongside his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

Abe then stood solemnly with head bowed as an army bugler played "The Last Post."

The visit continues Abe's moves to show remorse for Japan's role in the war, following his trip to Pearl Harbor in 2016.

Darwin was bombed in 1942, with the loss of an estimated 240 lives.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center back, lays a wreath along with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, center forward, at the Cenotaph War Memorial in Darwin, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Abe is on a two-day visit to Australia. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, Pool)
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center back, lays a wreath along with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, center forward, at the Cenotaph War Memorial in Darwin, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Abe is on a two-day visit to Australia. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, Pool) (AP)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, observes a silent prayer after laying a wreath along with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, right, at the Cenotaph War Memorial in Darwin, Australia, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. (Glenn Campbell/Pool Photo via AP)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, observes a silent prayer after laying a wreath along with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, right, at the Cenotaph War Memorial in Darwin, Australia, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. (Glenn Campbell/Pool Photo via AP) (AP)
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison observes a silent prayer after laying a wreath along with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, at the Cenotaph War Memorial in Darwin, Australia, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. (Glenn Campbell/Pool Photo via AP)
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison observes a silent prayer after laying a wreath along with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, at the Cenotaph War Memorial in Darwin, Australia, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. (Glenn Campbell/Pool Photo via AP) (AP)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, walks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, left, as they arrive at the Cenotaph War Memorial in Darwin, Australia, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Behind Abe is his wife Akie Abe. (Glenn Campbell/Pool Photo via AP)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, walks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, left, as they arrive at the Cenotaph War Memorial in Darwin, Australia, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Behind Abe is his wife Akie Abe. (Glenn Campbell/Pool Photo via AP) (AP)
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, shakes hands with a woman as he walks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, left, after they laid wreaths at the Cenotaph War Memorial in Darwin, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Abe is on a two-day visit to Australia. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, Pool)
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, shakes hands with a woman as he walks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, left, after they laid wreaths at the Cenotaph War Memorial in Darwin, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Abe is on a two-day visit to Australia. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, Pool) (AP)
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, second left, meets with Australian defense force personnel along with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, left, after laying wreaths at the Cenotaph War Memorial in Darwin, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Abe is on a two-day visit to Australia. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, Pool)
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, second left, meets with Australian defense force personnel along with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, left, after laying wreaths at the Cenotaph War Memorial in Darwin, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Abe is on a two-day visit to Australia. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, Pool) (AP)
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, walks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, center right, as they arrive at the Cenotaph War Memorial in Darwin, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Abe is on a two-day visit to Australia. At right is Abe's wife Akie Abe. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, Pool)
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, walks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, center right, as they arrive at the Cenotaph War Memorial in Darwin, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Abe is on a two-day visit to Australia. At right is Abe's wife Akie Abe. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, Pool) (AP)
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, second right, pauses after laying a wreath at the Cenotaph War Memorial in Darwin, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Abe is on a 2-day visit to Australia. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, Pool)
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, second right, pauses after laying a wreath at the Cenotaph War Memorial in Darwin, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Abe is on a 2-day visit to Australia. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, Pool) (AP)
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, walks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, center, as two Aboriginal men play a didgeridoo and carry a ceremonial fire as they arrive at the Cenotaph War Memorial in Darwin, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Abe is on a two-day visit to Australia. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, Pool)
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, walks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, center, as two Aboriginal men play a didgeridoo and carry a ceremonial fire as they arrive at the Cenotaph War Memorial in Darwin, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Abe is on a two-day visit to Australia. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, Pool) (AP)

Abe then went into meetings with Morrison, with the pair expected to announce stronger defense ties later Friday.