Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 11/15/18

Lucky Stop No. 5 at 1516 East Main: 17 demerits for cold hold not reaching minimum temperature, anti-siphon valve needed for outside hose, use-by dates needed for sliced meats, ice scoop not stored properly, scattered trash in parking lot and behind property, visible thermometers not provided for all coolers and freezers, ceiling area needed to be repaired, three-compartment sink needed to be repaired, vents not kept clean, hand wash sink not kept empty, and paper towels and soap not provided for bathroom.