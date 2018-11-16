Salvation Army kicks off 2018 Red Kettle Campaign at Lufkin City Hall

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Members of the Salvation Army along with city officials and local residents kicked off the 2018 Red Kettle Campaign at Lufkin’s City Hall Atrium on Friday.
This year, the campaign’s goal is to raise $100,000, which will help families in need within the community by providing them with food, clothing, and shelter.
Jason Moore, the captain of the Lufkin Salvation Army, said over the past four years, they have been able to raise $200,000 and added he is hopeful that more people will donate this year.
"We want to make sure that we have enough and that we don’t run out of funding, so that those that need it the most know that they can trust that the funding is going to be there, so that they can continue to survive in this new year,” Moore said.
There is a need of at least 100 volunteers. So, if you would like to volunteer, visit the Salvation Army office and sign up for a location.
Kettle locations can be found at several local retailers such as Walmart, Belk, Walgreen’s, and Brookshire Brothers.
