Nacogdoches church sells handmade international goods to raise mission funds

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - It was day two for a one of a kind market at a Nacogdoches church.
The Fair Trade International Market, held Saturday, featured handmade goods from developing countries around the world. Every dollar raised helped make a difference in the Nacogdoches community.
Home décor, handwoven baskets, and international fashion pieces were just some of the items featured at Westminster Presbyterian Church’s international market today.
“We got some wonderful sale items from Ten Thousand Villages,” sale organizer Terri Moehring said. “The jewelry especially, and it just flew out of here because people like that one of a kind gift.”
There were also some unique treats made available to shoppers at the sale. Coffee, cocoa, and chocolate bars were sold to help raise funds for the Westminster youth group.
“They’re all from small farmers,” said volunteer Deborah Dalton.
Westminster buys these products through Equal Exchange to help support small farms and to raise funds for the youth group.
“We buy it all and the money goes to the farmers and then we just make a dollar on every product,” Dalton said.
Local treasures made by church members could also be found at the sale.
“Everything that church members make to sell goes into our mission fund," said Sally Newton, another volunteer.
This mission fund helps support local service organizations in Nacogdoches, like Christian Women’s Job Core, Love Inc, and Community RX. Funds will also go to overseas missions, like Project: Belize.
Westminster gives approximately $30,000 to missions and local charities every year. The church will also be holding a toy drive in December.
