Nacogdoches PD: Dam leak on small pond caused localized flooding Saturday morning

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Police say a leak in the dam of a small pond caused some localized flooding in parts of Nacogdoches Saturday morning.
They said they were called out at 11:06 a.m. Saturday to water over the roadway in the 2800 block of Railroad Street caused by the leak.
Railroad Street and E.J. Campbell Boulevard were shutdown while the water drained.
Nacogdoches Police said no homes were affected by the leak, but a vehicle did stall out on Railroad Street while attempting to cross the flooded roadway.
Police said the roadways have since reopened since the water has receded.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.