Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re waking up with cold temps in the upper 30s and lower 40s with partly to mostly sunny skies. Heading into the afternoon we will warm up quick, with highs near 70. Throughout the day today we will see increasing cloud cover, with mostly cloudy skies by late this evening. Late tonight we’ll see slight rain chances, mostly for Deep East Texas, ahead of a cold front expected to move through East Texas early tomorrow morning. As the cold front passes through East Texas, expect showers and a few rumbles of thunder throughout the day. Highs for Sunday will be warmer for the southern half of East Texas due to the front taking longer to reach those counties, but should still only reach into the mid to upper 50s. Behind the front, cool temps and mostly cloudy skies for Monday with a 30% chance of light scattered showers, mostly for our central counties and Deep East Texas. Tuesday will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60. Wednesday rain chances are likely throughout most of the day but thankfully it looks like the chances for rain have dropped significantly for Thursday. Currently, both Thanksgiving and Black Friday are looking quite pleasant with partly cloudy skies and temps in the lower to mid-60s.