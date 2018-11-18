A few honorary Oscars firsts at this year's Governors Awards

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2017 file photo, Cicely Tyson, a cast member in "Last Flag Flying," poses at the premiere of the film at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles. Tyson is finally getting her Oscar 45 years after her first and only nomination. Tyson is being celebrated Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 at the 10th annual Governors Awards in Hollywood alongside publicist Marvin Levy and composer Lalo Schifrin. Tyson has won Emmys, a Tony, been a Kennedy Center honoree and was given a Presidential Medal of Freedom, but says that she is grateful to the film academy’s board for the honor. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)