The Latest: Governor says Trump 'got our back' in wildfires

The Latest: Governor says Trump 'got our back' in wildfires
President Donald Trump talks to FEMA Administrator Brock Long as he tours Paradise, Calif., California Gov. Jerry Brown and Paradise Mayor Jody Jones during a visit to a neighborhood impacted by the wildfires, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci)
November 18, 2018 at 10:23 AM CST - Updated November 18 at 10:23 AM

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on California's wildfires (all times local):

8:20 a.m.

California's governor is expressing optimism that President Donald Trump will support the state as it deals with raging wildfires.

Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown said in an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation" airing Sunday that the Republican president has "got our back" and has pledged to continue to help.

Trump initially blamed state officials for poor forest management in exacerbating the fires and threatened to cut off federal funding. He's since signed an emergency declaration and toured the devastated areas Saturday with Brown and Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom.

Residents wave to the motorcade during President Donald Trump's visit of the Camp Fire in Chico, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Trump went to Northern California on Saturday to survey the devastation from the nation's deadliest wildfire in a century. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool)
Residents wave to the motorcade during President Donald Trump's visit of the Camp Fire in Chico, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Trump went to Northern California on Saturday to survey the devastation from the nation's deadliest wildfire in a century. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool) (AP)

Brown also suggested in the CBS interview that the wildfires will make believers of even the most ardent climate change skeptics "in less than five years" and that those living near forests might need to build underground shelters to protect them from wildfires going forward.

Children stand on the side of the road holding an American flag as the motorcade of President Donald Trump drives through Chico, Calif., on a visit to areas affected by the wildfires, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Children stand on the side of the road holding an American flag as the motorcade of President Donald Trump drives through Chico, Calif., on a visit to areas affected by the wildfires, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP)

___

President Donald Trump talks with Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, left, and as California Gov. Jerry Brown listens during a visit to a neighborhood impacted by the wildfires, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump talks with Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, left, and as California Gov. Jerry Brown listens during a visit to a neighborhood impacted by the wildfires, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP)

3:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump talks with from left, Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, California Gov. Jerry Brown, Paradise Mayor Jody Jones and FEMA Administrator Brock Longduring a visit to a neighborhood destroyed by the wildfires, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump talks with from left, Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, California Gov. Jerry Brown, Paradise Mayor Jody Jones and FEMA Administrator Brock Longduring a visit to a neighborhood destroyed by the wildfires, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP)

Pope Francis has prayed for victims of California's wildfires and freezing weather on the U.S. East Coast.

President Donald Trump listens to California Gov. Jerry Brown speak as gets a briefing with first responders and local officials at an operations center responding to the wildfires, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Chico, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump listens to California Gov. Jerry Brown speak as gets a briefing with first responders and local officials at an operations center responding to the wildfires, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Chico, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP)

Addressing tens of thousands of faithful in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Sunday, including pilgrims from New York and New Jersey, Francis prayed that "the Lord welcome the deceased into his peace, comfort family members and sustain all those involved in rescue efforts."

First responders watch as the motorcade of President Donald Trump visits a neighborhood impacted by the wildfires, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
First responders watch as the motorcade of President Donald Trump visits a neighborhood impacted by the wildfires, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP)

Francis said he wanted to offer a "special prayer to all those stricken by the fires that are scourging California, and now also for the victims of the freeze of the east coast of the United States."

President Donald Trump talks to Mayor Jody Jones as he visits a neighborhood impacted by the wildfires, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump talks to Mayor Jody Jones as he visits a neighborhood impacted by the wildfires, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP)

At least 76 people perished, and hundreds are unaccounted for in the California wildfires. In the eastern U.S., an unusually early winter snowstorm last week was blamed for at least seven deaths.

First responders watch as the motorcade of President Donald Trump visits a neighborhood impacted by the wildfires, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
First responders watch as the motorcade of President Donald Trump visits a neighborhood impacted by the wildfires, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP)

___

Residents wave to the motorcade during President Donald Trump's visit of the Camp Fire in Chico, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool)
Residents wave to the motorcade during President Donald Trump's visit of the Camp Fire in Chico, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool) (AP)

12 a.m.

President Donald Trump visits a neighborhood impacted by the Woolsey Fire, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump visits a neighborhood impacted by the Woolsey Fire, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP)

Northern California crews battling the country's deadliest wildfire in a century were bracing for wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour that could erode gains they have made on a disaster that has killed at least 76 people.

President Donald Trump listens as he visits a neighborhood impacted by the Woolsey Fire, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump listens as he visits a neighborhood impacted by the Woolsey Fire, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP)

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Saturday that deputies have located hundreds of people, but nearly 1,300 people remain unaccounted for.

President Donald Trump visits a neighborhood impacted by the Woolsey Fire, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump visits a neighborhood impacted by the Woolsey Fire, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP)

He stressed that the roster includes duplicate names and names of people who haven't reported that they are OK. He pleaded with fire evacuees to check the list.

President Donald Trump visits a neighborhood impacted by the Woolsey Fire, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump visits a neighborhood impacted by the Woolsey Fire, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP)

The Camp Fire has destroyed nearly 10,000 homes since it sparked Nov. 8 and torched 233 square miles (600 square kilometers). It is 55 percent contained.

President Donald Trump surveyed wildfire damage at both ends of the state Saturday and pledged the federal government's full support. Three people died in Southern California wildfires.