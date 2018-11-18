One person dead following club shooting in Nacogdoches

Police were called to 609 Old Tyler Rd also known as the ASD Lounge multiple times in reference to large disturbances in the early morning of November 18th 2018. At 1:14 AM Officers responded again to the club, this time in reference to a gunshot call. Upon arrival, officers found a large disturbance and a victim lying on the ground outside of the club. The victim had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased by the Justice of the Peace.