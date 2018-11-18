One person dead following club shooting in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -
Nacogdoches Police Department Press Release:
Nacogdoches Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early this morning at 603 Old Tyler Rd also known as the ASD Lounge.
Police were called to 609 Old Tyler Rd also known as the ASD Lounge multiple times in reference to large disturbances in the early morning of November 18th 2018. At 1:14 AM Officers responded again to the club, this time in reference to a gunshot call. Upon arrival, officers found a large disturbance and a victim lying on the ground outside of the club. The victim had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased by the Justice of the Peace.
The identity of the victim is being held pending notification of next of kin.
Officers are still on scene of the homicide.
This case is still under investigation. Updates will be issued as information develops.
