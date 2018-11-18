Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Today was very pleasant with highs hitting the upper 60s and even a handful of 70s throughout East Texas! We will now start to see increasing cloud cover with mostly cloudy skies by late this evening. Late tonight/early tomorrow morning we’ll see scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder as a cold front starts to push through East Texas. Highs for Sunday will be slightly warmer for the southern half of East Texas due to the front taking longer to reach those counties, but should still only reach into the mid to upper 50s with a few lower 60s possible. Behind the front, cool temps and mostly cloudy skies for Monday with a 30% chance of light scattered showers, mostly for our central counties and Deep East Texas. Tuesday will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60. Wednesday rain chances are likely throughout most of the day but thankfully it looks like the chances for rain have dropped significantly for Thursday. Currently, both Thanksgiving and Black Friday are looking quite pleasant with partly cloudy skies and temps in the lower to mid-60s.