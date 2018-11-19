Angelina County Sheriff’s Office: 1-year-old child drowns in pond

From the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office
On November 17, 2018, at approximately 4:50 PM Deputies with Angelina County Sheriff’s Office responded to Alco Church Rd. in reference to a drowning victim.
Upon arrival deputies found family members performing CPR on an approximately one year old child after he was discovered in a nearby pond. Deputies and family members continued CPR until Lufkin EMS arrived and took over revival efforts. Lufkin EMS transported the child to CHI where the child passed away after tireless attempts were made to revive the child by hospital staff.
The Sheriff’s office is investigating although at this time it appears this was a tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and everyone involved.