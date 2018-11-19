Chicago police responding to report of shooting near hospital, multiple injuries reported

CHICAGO, IL (KLTV) - Police in Chicago are responding to shooting near a hospital that injured multiple people, including an officer.
According to a social media post from the department, the incident occurred near Mercy Hospital at 26th and Michigan streets.
A heavy police presence was reported in the area and city residents have been asked to steer clear of the area.
Police said a suspect was shot and multiple victims were injured near Mercy Hospital and Medical Center on the South Side of Chicago.
Chicago Police Department spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi also said an officer was shot and in critical condition.
The Associated Press reported that a police spokesperson confirmed a “possible offender” was shot and officers are sweeping the hospital building.
