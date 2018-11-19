Christmas light displays and parades across East Texas

By Nytesia Ross | November 19, 2018 at 4:31 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 4:53 PM

EAST TEXAS, (KLTV) - There will be several Christmas light displays and parades happening across East Texas.

ATHENS - The Christmas Park- Land of Lights - (Loop 7 and Patterson Road Athens, Texas) - Opens Nov. 10 - Jan. 3 (6pm till 10pm)

BULLARD - Bullard Annual Christmas Parade (Downtown Bullard, Texas) - Date: Dec. 3

GREENVILLE - Greenville Annual Christmas Parade - Date: Dec. 7 @ 6pm

HENDERSON - Christmas Parade (Heritage Square downtown) - Date: Nov. 29 @5:30pm

JACKSONVILLE - Jacksonville Annual Christmas Parade (Commerce & Patton Street) - Date: Dec. 6

JASPER - Christmas Parade (Downtown Jasper) - Date: Dec. 6 @ 5:30pm

LINDALE - Christmas in Lindale (Picker’s Pavilion) - Date: Dec. 1

LUFKIN - Main Street Lufkin Christmas Parade - Date: Nov. 26

NACOGDOCHES - Nine Flags Christmas Festival (Downtown) - Date: Dec. 1 @1pm

TYLER -

SantaLand (11518 Interstate 20 WTyler, Texas 75706) - Opens Nov. 1 - Jan 4th

Up in Lights- Drive Through Light Park (12880 County Road 192 Tyler, TX 75703)

Nov. 23- Dec. 9 (fri/sat/sun @ 6pm)

Dec. 14- Dec 25(everynight @6pm)

Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade (Downtown Tyler) - Date: Nov. 29 @ 6-9pm

WHITEHOUSE - 2018 Christmas Parade & Christmas in the Park - Date: Dec. 1 @ 10am- 4pm

Let us know of any other Christmas light displays or parades we may have missed. Email us so we can work to add it to the list.

