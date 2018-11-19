Clearing skies with more seasonally cool temperatures on the menu

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Clearing skies will lead to a cold night across the Piney Woods as overnight lows bottom out in the upper 30′s to near 40.
Tuesday will feature a cool sunshine under a mostly sunny sky with the occasional, north breeze.
A quick-moving disturbance will bring back the clouds late Wednesday and will provide us with a 40% chance of rain showers overnight Wednesday into early Thanksgiving morning.
At this time, we are looking at a dry Thanksgiving Thursday throughout East Texas. It should be a rather pleasant day with seasonally cool temperatures in the offing under partly sunny skies.
Another fast moving disturbance will bring back a 40% chance of rain on Friday before we clear out on Saturday.
Our next notable cold front will move in on Sunday, bringing us a 20% chance of showers followed by another big dip in the temperatures for early next week.
