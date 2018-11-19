FBI: Man wanted for Houston murder may be in Nacogdoches area

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A man wanted by the FBI for murder and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution may be in the Nacogdoches area.
According to the FBI, on Saturday, April 21, 2007, in the vicinity of Long Point Road, Houston, Texas, victim Pablo Gonzalez and fugitive Andres Hernandez became involved in a verbal altercation over remarks made by Gonzalez.
Later that same day, the victim was at his apartment when an unknown male confronted the victim about the remarks he made earlier in the day.
Authorities said the victim and the unidentified male began fighting which spilled into the apartment complex court yard.
At the same time, Hernandez was returning home and was alerted to the altercation. He ran towards the victim and allegedly stabbed him in the back with a 6” fixed blade steak knife and then fled the scene.
Hernandez was charged with murder, and a state warrant was issued for his arrest on May 8, 2007. A federal arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court, Southern District of Texas, on May 2, 2008, after Hernandez was charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
The FBI said Hernandez may be in the Nacogdoches area and should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information about Hernandez’s whereabout, call police or the FBI Houston Field Office at 713-693-5000.
