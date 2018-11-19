Nacogdoches police: Man hit officer in head during domestic violence call

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 56-year-old man Sunday in connection to allegations that he hit an officer who responded to a domestic violence call in the head.
Anthony Gary Davis, of Nacogdcohes, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on a third-degree felony assault of a public servant charges, a Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest charge, and a Class C misdemeanor assault -family violence charge. No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.
According to the arrest affidavit, NPD officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Home Avenue in response to a report of an assault in progress. The officers were told that Davis, who met them at the door, has guns, but the person wasn’t sure if he was in possession of any at the time of the incident.
Davis allegedly refused to follow the officers’ commands and tried to sit down on a couch inside the home. He was stopped because the NPD officers weren’t sure he had a weapon hidden in the couch, the affidavit stated.
At that point, Davis pushed the officers back, the affidavit stated. After he was forced to the floor, Davis tried to fight the NPD officers, and he struck one of the officers on the side of the head under the ear, the affidavit stated.
The affidavit stated that the officers then inflicted pain on Davis in an effort to get him to comply with theirs. Davis allegedly continued to resist them until the officers got his hands behind his back and handcuffed him.
According to the affidavit, Davis allegedly pulled out a female victim’s hair before the Nacogdoches PD officers arrived on the scene.
