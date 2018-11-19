Nacogdoches police: Man slapped officer at scene of club shooting

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a man on an assault of a public servant charge at the scene of a homicide that occurred at the ASD Lounge Sunday afternoon after he allegedly slapped an officer that was trying do crowd control.
Brent Everett Spencer, 30, of Cushing, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree felony assault of a public servant charge, two Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest charges, a Class C misdemeanor criminal mischief charge, two Class C misdemeanor speeding charges, and a Class C no driver’s license charge.
No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.
Sgt. Brett Ayres, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, were attempting to “control the scene” when Spencer refused to obey their orders. Then Spencer allegedly slapped a police officer.
When the NPD officers tried to take Spencer into custody, he resisted arrest, Ayres said. Once the officers had Spencer under control, they transported him to the county jail.
