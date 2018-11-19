Nacogdoches police: Three people robbed individuals that had just given them a ride

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred early Monday morning after the two victims gave a ride to two men and a woman.
According to the Nacogdoches PD media report, the alleged robbery occurred in the 2400 block of Southeast Stallings Drive, and it was reported at 12:58 a.m. Monday.
The victims told police that they gave two men and a woman they had just met a ride. Once the ride was completed, one of the men ran away with one victim’s cell phone. The victims gave chase and caught up with the suspect.
At that point, several people assaulted one of the victims and injured the person, the media report stated. Another suspect demanded that one of the victims hand him his wallet, and money was removed from the wallet.
The alleged incident is being investigated as a second-degree felony robbery.
