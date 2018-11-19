Trinity man who allegedly tried to run wife over also charged with assault of public servant

TRINITY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A 36-year-old man who was arrested last week in connection to allegations that he tried to hit his wife with their vehicle and flicked a lit cigar into her face has now also been charged with assault of a public servant.
On the way to the jail, the man allegedly tried to use his head to break windows in the law enforcement vehicle he was being transported in and almost bit a deputy, according to Investigator Mark Cole with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office.
Casey Cummings was originally booked into the Trinity Police Department on a first-degree felony aggravated assault of a date, family member, or housemate charge. No information was available on his bond amount.
Cole, who also serves as the county’s Pct. 2 constable, said that Chief Deputy Tommy Parks responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 12000 block of FM 356 at about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday.
A short time later, Sgt. Jeremy Alexander and Cole arrived on the scene.
When the law enforcement officers separated Cummings and his wife, she told one of them that Cummings had burned her in the face with a cigar, Cole said. He added that the woman’s face had a burn mark on it.
Cummings allegedly later admitted to flicking a lit cigar at his wife.
Later, a witness told authorities that earlier Wednesday afternoon, Cummings had tried to run his wife over with their vehicle, Cole said. As a result, the law enforcement officers arrested him on the aggravated assault charge.
Cole said that at that point, Cummings became very combative. He said Cummings tried to break the side glass with his head and also used his forehead to try to break the Plexiglass partition between the front of his vehicle and the back seat.
“The third time he hit that window with his head, I thought it was going to shatter,” Cole said. “He was hitting it that hard.”
Cummings then allegedly slipped out of his seatbelt. When the TCSO deputies tried to secure him again, he struggled with them and almost bit Alexander on the shoulder, Cole said.
Cole said Cummings was so combative and aggressive that they had to use chemical spray on him to get him to comply with their orders. He added that on the way to the Trinity Police Department, Cummings screamed obscenities at him.
About a mile from the police department, Cole pulled over because Cummings was trying to get his handcuffs to the front of his body.
The TCSO investigator radioed EMS and asked them to meet him at the Trinity Police Department. EMS personnel checked Cummings out to see if he had injured himself trying to break the glass or was suffering any ill effects from the chemical spray.
