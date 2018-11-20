Angelina County non-profit donation methods clarified

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - For some time, many in Angelina County have been making a dollar donation to a non-profit.
That money goes to Angelina Beautiful Clean, which puts on various community improvement projects.
So we hold a lot of events that are free that may not otherwise be accessible to people," said Jennifer La Corte, executive director of Angelina Beautiful Clean.
She said the non-profit makes efforts to beautify Angelina County through community projects. One of the ways they fund those projects is through a dollar donation collected when residents pay their water bill.
“That system is set up so that if you have automatic pay that it doesn’t get taken out because it’s not part of your bill,” La Corte said.
La Corte is referring to is the methods residents have to pay their water bill. Currently, if you pay month to month online or in person, you have the option to donate a dollar to the non-profit. But that’s not the case if you’re enrolled in automatic pay.
“I think people just don’t know. They don’t know or they don’t look at it they don’t see the option or they opt out of it. They don’t know what it means or what it’s for or what Angelina Beautiful/Clean provides for the community,” said Kendall Beattie, a board member with Angelina Beautiful/Clean
Kendall said not having the dollar donation in auto-pay has a potential of losing out of some of the donations.
The City of Lufkin said one of the reasons why it’s not an option in auto-pay is to protect the customer. They said legally, they can only charge a customer what they are billed and they’re working to find a long-term solution.
La Corte said, in the meantime, “So that those that choose to elect to donate, we definitely appreciate it. We have a great relationship with the City but it’s easier if they donate directly to us so we make sure we get that donation.”
Annually, Angelina Beautiful/Clean collects $15,000 in through the dollar donations. Click here to make a donation.
The City of Lufkin also said they will look into, hopefully, finding a solution to include an option to donate a dollar if you elect automatic pay for your water bill.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.