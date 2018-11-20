Community Thanksgiving brings Nacogdoches churches together

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Since 2001, the Nacogdoches Ministerial Alliance has been serving up turkey and dressing at the Community Thanksgiving Dinner. It follows a community Thanksgiving service held Monday night at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
The annual event brings together churches of different denominations. Following the service, worshipers share a table at the Community Thanksgiving Feast.
The prep work kept volunteers busy all day long. They sliced over 65 turkeys that were cooked by church members around town. About 300 meals were delivered to shut ins. Another 500 were served to worshipers, and the next-day meals are delivered to the jail and nursing homes.
“When we all think about it, no matter which religion we are, it’s about Jesus,” said Deacon Gary Giese. “And it’s about what he’s asked us to do. He’s asked us to feed the poor. Feed the hungry. And in doing so, we’re doing part of our duties.”
The Community Thanksgiving Feast begins at 7 p.m. tonight at Sacred Heart Catholic Church fellowship hall.
