Crime Stoppers: Witnesses sought from fatal October wreck

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Witnesses are being sought for a fatal wreck that occurred in Lufkin in October.
According to the Crime Stoppers Facebook page, a Lufkin PD accident investigator is working to complete the investigation into an October 4 vehicle crash that claimed the lives to a Lufkin couple, 80-year old Richard Rolle and his wife 75-year old Lou Rolle.
Crime Stoppers said there were plenty of vehicles traveling the Loop that afternoon around 4:30 p.m. and it is likely that someone witnessed the crash or observed the vehicle prior to the crash.
They said if you were a witness to the crash, or know someone who was, Detective Carroll needs to speak with you.
You can reach Det. Carroll by calling Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356.
Crime Stoppers said although they cannot offer a reward for identifying a witness to this crash, anyone wishing to provide information regarding the crash, or identify a witness to it, while remaining anonymous may do so by visiting 639TIPS.com, using Crime Stoppers' app (639TIPS.com/app), or calling (936) 639-TIPS.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.