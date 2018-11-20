East Texas Kitchen Live: Three recipes from Mama Steph you’ll want to add to your holiday menu

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Arguably the biggest holiday for foodies is upon us - Thanksgiving. This year, we’re elevating our menu with three recipes from Mama Steph that are sure to wow your holiday guests.
Mama Steph will be whipping up a Pumpkin-spiced caramel poke cake, sweet potatoes gratin and apple and onion dressing muffins live tonight on East Texas Now. You can watch here.
Ingredients:
- 1 box spice cake mix
- 15 ounce can pumpkin
- 3 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl, then blend with electric mixer for about a minute, until mixture is creamy. Pour into a 9x13 baking dish which you have sprayed with cooking spray.
Bake at 350 for about 30 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
While it bakes, make the caramel sauce:
- 1 1/2 sticks butter
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
Combine all three ingredients in heavy-bottomed saucepan. Whisk together over medium-high heat until it is completely combined and begins to boil. Boil for exactly three minutes while stirring. Take off heat and cool to warm temperature.
When cake is done, poke holes throughout it with a fork, then put the warm caramel sauce over it, allowing it to fully saturate the cake before serving.
I then like to top with glazed pecans and whipped cream. It’s delicious!
- 2 large sweet potatoes
- 2 large white potatoes or three smaller ones
- 1 1/2 cups heavy cream, divided
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
- 1 1/2 cups shredded Swiss cheese
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut all potatoes into 1/8 inch slices.
Toss together potatoes, 3/4 cup heavy cream, and salt in large bowl. Spread into lightly greased 2 quart baking dish.
Top with 1 cup grated Swiss cheese.
Pour 3/4 cup cream over potatoes, and then sprinkle with 1/2 cup cheese. Cover with foil and bake at 400 for 45 mins to one hour, until tender.
Cool five minutes before serving to allow sauce to thicken.
(adapted from a Rachael Ray recipe)
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 stick butter, softened
- 1 fresh bay leaf (Found in produce department)
- 4 ribs celery, chopped
- 1 medium to large yellow onion, chopped
- 3 Granny Smith apples, quartered and chopped
- Salt and pepper
- 1 tablespoon poultry seasoning
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley leaves, or one tablespoon dried parsley
- 8 cups cubed stuffing mix (recommended: bagged Pepperidge Farm or Orowheat)
- 2 to 3 cups chicken stock, homemade or store-bought
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Preheat a large skillet over medium high heat.
Add extra-virgin olive oil and 4 tablespoons butter to the skillet.
When butter melts, add bay leaf and celery, onions then apples. Sprinkle the vegetables and apples with salt, pepper and poultry seasoning. Cook 5 to 6 minutes to begin to soften vegetables and apples, then add parsley and stuffing cubes to the pan and combine.
Next, moisten the stuffing with chicken broth until all of the bread is soft but not wet.
Butter 12 muffin cups generously with remaining butter. (Nonstick should be buttered, as well, for ease of removal)
Use an ice cream scoop to fill and mound up the stuffing in muffin tins.
Remove the bay leaf as you scoop the stuffing.
Bake until set and crisp on top, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove muffins to a platter and serve hot or room temperature.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.