Facing criticism, Trump says he'll go to war zone

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump frequently credits himself with accomplishing more for the military and veterans than any other president in recent memory. But he has yet to embark on what has long been a traditional presidential pilgrimage important to the military: A visit to troops deployed in a war zone.
As he departed Tuesday for Florida to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday at his private club in Palm Beach, Trump said he'd soon correct the oversight.
"I'm going to a war zone," he said in response to a reporter's question about his support for the troops. He did not say when he would be making the trip or to which conflict area. An official said a White House team recently returned from beginning to plan for a visit.
The omission is one of a long list of norm-breaking moves that underscore the president's increasingly fraught relationship with the military, which has celebrated Trump's investments in defense spending but cringed at what some see as efforts to politicize their service.
Just this week, Trump leveled criticism against the storied commander of the mission that killed al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, retired Adm. William McRaven. "Wouldn't it have been nice if we got Osama bin Laden a lot sooner than that, wouldn't it have been nice," Trump said.
The latest controversy followed a pattern of concerns raised by former senior military officers about Trump's grasp of the military's role, and comes as White House aides and defense officials have raised alarm about what they view as the president's disinterest in briefings about troop deployments overseas.
Shortly after taking office, Trump appeared to try to pass off responsibility for the death of a servicemember killed in a failed operation in Yemen, saying planning for the mission began under his predecessor and it was backed by senior military commanders.
"They explained what they wanted to do, the generals, who are very respected," he told "Fox & Friends" at the time. "And they lost Ryan."
Trump won the White House on a platform of ending U.S. military commitments abroad, but he's been bedeviled by many of the same challenges as his predecessors. More American troops are now deployed in conflict zones than when he took office. Trump begrudgingly backed a surge of troops in Afghanistan last year, and boosted U.S. deployments in Iraq, Syria and Africa to counter the Islamic State and other extremist groups.
At home, some assert that his decision to send thousands of active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border shortly before the Nov. 6 midterm elections was a political stunt. And Defense Department officials said they rejected requests by the Department of Homeland Security — and backed by the White House — for armed active-duty troops to bolster Border Patrol agents, saying it ran afoul of federal law.
Trump also drew criticism last week for his decision not to visit Arlington National Cemetery to mark Veterans Day, following his trip to Europe. He said later he "should have" visited the cemetery but was too busy with official business. His public schedule that day listed no events.
In an interview last week with "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace, Trump was asked why he hadn't visited the troops serving in in Iraq and Afghanistan in the two years he's served as commander-in-chief.
"Well, I think you will see that happen," he said. "There are things that are being planned," he said, citing security concerns for his reluctance to discuss the plans.
He added that he was "very much opposed to the war in Iraq. I think it was a tremendous mistake, should have never happened."
"I don't think anybody's been more with the military than I have, as a president," Trump said. "In terms of funding, in terms of all of the things I've been able to get them, including the vets. I don't think anybody's done more than me," he said.
Trump received five draft deferments during the Vietnam War, four for education and one for a diagnosis of bone spurs — though he later told The New York Times he could not remember which foot was affected by the malady or how long it lasted.
Trump told the AP in a recent interview that he doesn't think visiting troops in a war zone is "overly necessary."
"I've been very busy with everything that's taking place here," he added.
___
Associated Press National Security Writer Robert Burns contributed to this report.