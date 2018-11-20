Game day information released for Lufkin vs Lone Star

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Information is starting to be released on details for the 2018 5A DI Area Round playoff game between Lufkin and Frisco Lone Star.
The game between the two teams will take place on Saturday, November 24 at Baylor’s McLane Stadium. Kickoff will be 2 p.m.
Tickets will cost you $12 at the stadium gate but Lufkin will have discounted tickets on pre-sale. LISD will be selling tickets on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and then on Friday from 8:30 a.m. - noon. Tickets on the pre-sale will be $8 for adults and $6 for students. Any person over the age of 2 will have to have a ticket.
Lufkin will be the away team and Lone Star the home team. Below is a post from the Lufkin Football Twitter page that has even more details on the game including Baylor’s clear bag policy.
